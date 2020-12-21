chicago shooting

Woman, 71, killed in Morgan Park home on South Side, police say

By and Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 71-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center after being shot multiple times, police said.

Emma Wright was shot Sunday night around 7:40 p.m. inside a home in Morgan Park on the South side, according to police.

"I was appalled that first of all that someone could be in their home and then still be subjected to the violence on the street," said Rodney Rickett, neighbor.

Authorities said two men who were outside walked up to the home and open fired at the house near 108th and Morgan Street. Investigators do not believe this was a random shooting, but Wright was not the intended target.

EMBED More News Videos

A 71-year-old woman was fatally shot Sunday inside a home in Morgan Park on the South Side, police said.



"It just goes to show that, you know, there is no putting your guards down because it's just a violent city we live in right now," Rickett said.

Neighbors said crime in the area increased recently.

"My son was just shot three months ago around the corner on Harlem and Halsted at 3 o'clock in the afternoon. Three gunmen approached him and shot the car 31 times," Rickett said.

RELATED: Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 35 shot, 6 killed across city

According to police, no one is custody and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. This is an ongoing investigation, police added.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said the killing was "devastating to the family and community."

"We should not, and cannot, remain silent about the ongoing violence in the city of Chicago," Holmes said in a statement. "Emma Wright was a grandmother sitting in the comfort of her own home when she became the latest victim of unexplainable shootings in Chicago."

The death of the woman was part of a weekend that included 36 people shot including six deaths.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomorgan parkwoman shotchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingwoman killedshooting
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Concealed-carry license holder killed during Bridgeport robbery: CPD
36 shot, 6 killed in Chicago weekend violence
36 shot, 6 killed in Chicago weekend violence
35 shot, 6 killed in Chicago weekend violence, including woman, 71
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
EMT who helped man with COVID-like symptoms on flight falls ill
CPD officers involved in botched raid on desk duty, Lightfoot says
Concealed-carry license holder killed during Bridgeport robbery: CPD
The Christmas Star: How to see Jupiter, Saturn together in Chicago
New variant of COVID-19 sets off panic in United Kingdom
IL reports 4,699 COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths
Show More
One man self-eliminates on 'Bachelorette' while another returns
East Moline woman finds apparent COVID test in Kohl's package
I-55 SB lanes reopen near Joliet after deadly crash
Blue Island recovery center helps people facing homelessness from pandemic
Chicago-area man who helped inspire Special Olympics dies
More TOP STORIES News