A Chicago police shooting in Morgan Park near 111th and Racine left 1 person in critical condition. Two cops were taken to Christ for observation.

Chicago police shooting: Man dies after being shot by CPD in Morgan Park, medical examiner says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after he was shot by Chicago police on the South Side on Friday evening, the medical examiner's office said.

Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Fred Waller said two officers assigned to the 22nd District were in the 1100 block of West 111th Street around 5:30 p.m. when they saw a person walking with a weapon.

The officers tried to stop the man, who tried to flee into a residence, Waller said. The officers chased him on foot, and there was a struggle over a weapon. The officers fired twice.

The man was shot and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later said the man, 36, had died. His identity has not yet been released.

"They had the sheet over him, and they was pumping his chest, so like he didn't make it because he wasn't moving or nothing. I saw blood all on the sheet," said witness Jimmar Cheers.

The two officers involved in the incident were also taken to the hospital for observation. Waller said they may have suffered some bumps and bruises, but neither was shot.

"I saw the officer yelling, coming out the house yelling. He was mad. He just took his vest off and got in the car. He was mad," Cheers said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it is investigating the incident.

The two officers are in good condition, Waller said.

