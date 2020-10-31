chicago shooting

Man killed in Morgan Park shooting ID'd, 3 others injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said three people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting Friday night in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood.

The man fatally shot was identified Saturday as Tom Patterson James Sr., 32, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The shooting happened in a home in the 11600-block of South Vincennes Avenue after a gathering, police said.

Police said James was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old man was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back. A 30-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds to the body. A 16-year-old boy was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs, police said.

Further details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

A large police presence was apparent around the scene of the shooting Friday night.

No further information about the victims has been released.

It was not known if anyone is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomorgan parkcrimechicago shootingchicago crimeshootingchicago violenceviolencechicago fire departmentchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
17 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
1 dead, 3 injured in Morgan Park shooting: police
Man convicted of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer gets life sentence
CPD not following established policies after police shootings: Inspector General
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 7,899 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began
IL restaurants close indoor dining across state due to COVID-19 restrictions
'I shot two white kids': Rittenhouse describes deadly Kenosha shootings to police
17 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
DuPage County election judge charged with stealing political signs
Illinois starting QB scratched after positive COVID test
Expect meteor showers, lunar eclipse this November
Show More
Home features 'Black Lives Matter Cemetery' in front yard as form of protest
Girl, 8, killed in Steger crash, loaded gun, drugs found in car: police
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
Halloween re-imagined with 'Candy Drop'
More TOP STORIES News