Free Morton Arboretum art show created by survivors of sexual abuse

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Biden administration calls sexual assault a public health crisis.
Nearly one in five women in America experiences a rape or attempted rape, and nearly 44% of women and about 25% of all men experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
And some local artists will be coming together Sunday to give a voice and bring awareness to the experiences of survivors of sexual abuse. It is called "Reclaiming Voices Survivor Art Show."
The mission is help sexual abuse survivors turn pain into power with paintings.
The fourth annual Survivor Art Show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.
For more information, visit reclaim13.org.
