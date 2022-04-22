art

Free Morton Arboretum art show created by survivors of sexual abuse

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Free Lisle art show created by survivors of sexual abuse

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Biden administration calls sexual assault a public health crisis.

Nearly one in five women in America experiences a rape or attempted rape, and nearly 44% of women and about 25% of all men experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And some local artists will be coming together Sunday to give a voice and bring awareness to the experiences of survivors of sexual abuse. It is called "Reclaiming Voices Survivor Art Show."

RELATED: Woman kidnapped from Woodfield Mall, sexually assaulted in 1996 speaks out: 'It was broad daylight'

The mission is help sexual abuse survivors turn pain into power with paintings.

The fourth annual Survivor Art Show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

For more information, visit reclaim13.org.
