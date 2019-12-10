Morton East High School in Cicero on lockdown

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Morton East High School in west suburban Cicero has been placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, the school said in a statement on its website.

The statement said no one is being allowed in or out of the building during the lockdown and that students and staff are safe inside the building.



Town of Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania said the school went on lockdown after a report of someone with a weapon at the school. Hanania said no one is walking around with a weapon and police are investigating to determine if the report is accurate.
