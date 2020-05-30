Tips to keep mosquitos away following heavy rain, record flooding

Entomologist Dr. Ted Burgess from Northern Illinois University joined ABC7 Chicago via Skype with some tips on how to reduce mosqitos around your home.
He said, while you do tend to see exploding mosquito populations after heavy rains, the two don't necessarily go hand in hand.
Heavy rains can create more habitat for mosquito breeding, but there are other conditions required to trigger swarms, like temperature and stagnant water, Burgess said.
Burgess also pointed out that a wet spring doesn't mean there will be lots of mosquitos all summer. He said we may have conditions that prompt a large hatch of mosquitos in spring, but a July drought can dry up their breeding sites and the population crashes.
Where are some places that mosquitos tend breed?
There are two classes of mosquitos:
What can you do to eliminate mosquito breeding places?
Burgess said nearly every county has a public health department or mosquito district that closely monitors culex mosquitos.
They often set up traps and monitor breeding locations, and when populations reach a certain threshold they bring in mosquito control companies that do fogging and larviciding to keep the populations down.
Can mosquitos transmit COVID-19?
Burgess also noted that there is no evidence to suggest that mosquitos transmit ANY sort of coronavirus, let alone COVID-19. For a virus to be transmitted by a mosquito, it must have the ability to replicate inside the mosquitos body, and to date it has been found that corona viruses cannot do so.