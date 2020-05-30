mosquito

Tips to keep mosquitos away following heavy rain, record flooding

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After the recent heavy rains and flooding in the Chicago area, you may notice an increase in mosquitos.

Entomologist Dr. Ted Burgess from Northern Illinois University joined ABC7 Chicago via Skype with some tips on how to reduce mosqitos around your home.

He said, while you do tend to see exploding mosquito populations after heavy rains, the two don't necessarily go hand in hand.

Heavy rains can create more habitat for mosquito breeding, but there are other conditions required to trigger swarms, like temperature and stagnant water, Burgess said.

Burgess also pointed out that a wet spring doesn't mean there will be lots of mosquitos all summer. He said we may have conditions that prompt a large hatch of mosquitos in spring, but a July drought can dry up their breeding sites and the population crashes.

Where are some places that mosquitos tend breed?
There are two classes of mosquitos:

  • Floodwater mosquitos are the pesky ones that buzz around and bite you and leave an itchy welt. They often breed in flood waters out in farm fields or puddles in your yard.

  • Culex mosquitos are potential spreaders of disease.They like places with nasty gross water, such as bird baths, poorly drained planters, etc.


    • What can you do to eliminate mosquito breeding places?
  • Culex mosquitos don't travel far, so it's important to eliminate their breeding spots - empty and refill bird bath once a week, keep rain barrels covered, dump out standing water in pots, fill in low areas of the yard where water settles.

  • Doing so can dramatically decrease mosquitos in your yard - and the whole neighborhood if everyone does those things.


    • Burgess said nearly every county has a public health department or mosquito district that closely monitors culex mosquitos.

    They often set up traps and monitor breeding locations, and when populations reach a certain threshold they bring in mosquito control companies that do fogging and larviciding to keep the populations down.

    Can mosquitos transmit COVID-19?
    Burgess also noted that there is no evidence to suggest that mosquitos transmit ANY sort of coronavirus, let alone COVID-19. For a virus to be transmitted by a mosquito, it must have the ability to replicate inside the mosquitos body, and to date it has been found that corona viruses cannot do so.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessfloodingrainmosquito
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    MOSQUITO
    What to watch out for this Memorial Day weekend
    Healthy man brain dead in 9 days from mosquito virus in Michigan
    How to keep mosquitoes away after a flood
    First 2019 Illinois human case of West Nile virus confirmed
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    108 arrested after clashes with Chicago police in Loop
    Take 2 for SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch with more storms
    Illinois moves into Phase 3 of reopening plan
    What to know about Indiana's 34,211 COVID-19 cases
    Gov. fully mobilizes Minnesota National Guard following Floyd's death
    Retired Navy pilot rescues man from Chicago River: 'God puts you in a place'
    Young aspiring Chicago filmmakers organize virtual film festival
    Show More
    How to watch today's NASA/SpaceX launch
    Kylie Jenner 'likely forged' tax return, misled net worth, Forbes claims
    City events canceled through Labor Day, including Taste of Chicago, Air & Water Show
    VIDEO: Park police release bodycam footage near in-custody death
    Spanish flu survivor who said follow rules to survive COVID-19 dies at 105
    More TOP STORIES News