Quick Tip

What to watch out for this Memorial Day weekend

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many people are sticking around their homes this Memorial Day weekend.

According to BankRate.com, 44% of Americans say they really can't afford to go anywhere or do anything because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some may be dealing with job loss, and many are trying to minimize health risks.

So you shouldn't feel alone if you are just laying low this Memorial Day weekend.

But as people stay in their backyards, ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has some news about Chicago that "bites."

According to pest control service Orkin, Chicago ranks as the fifth most mosquito-infected city in the country. So you're going to want to watch out for mosquitoes this weekend.

Make sure to keep the gutters on your home clean, and don't hang out by standing water. Also, make sure all the weeds around your home are trimmed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenchicagosocial distancingquick tipi teambugsmosquitomemorial day
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
Avoid unnecessary visits to the bank with online banking
Do you have unclaimed property?
How to spot work-from-home job scams
How to get a break from your bills during COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases business reopening guidelines
Indiana, Wisconsin beaches draw Memorial Day weekend tourists
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
White House bans travel to US from Brazil
Man killed in Bishop Ford Freeway hit-and-run
Muslim families celebrate Eid al-Fitr in midst of pandemic
Show More
Man creates special date nights for pregnant wife at Chicago hospital
Chicago churches fined last week hold services again
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Woman mauled to death by French bulldog mix remembered as 'amazing soul'
Can hand sanitizer explode in a hot car? Expert weighs in
More TOP STORIES News