Mother, 5-year-old daughter missing from Albany Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman and her 5-year-old daughter missing from the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.Thuy Vuong, 34, and her daughter, Tin Nguyen have been reported missing from the 3500-block of West Wilson Avenue. They were last seen on July 25 driving a 2007 silver 4-door Lexus with license plate BG92819.Vuong is described by police as an Asian woman, five feet two inches tall, 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Her daughter is described as four feet tall and 50 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.