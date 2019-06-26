Indiana mother charged, allegedly left baby daughter to die while she bought drugs

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. -- A mother from Cedar Lake, Indiana, is facing charges connected to her 6-month-old daughter's death.

Brittany Chambers is accused of ignoring her daughter's medical needs and instead going to buy drugs with her boyfriend.

According to officials, her 6-month-old daughter Elliana had four broken ribs, two dislocated shoulders and multiple head injuries at the time of her death.

The exact circumstances surrounding the baby's death were not immediately clear, nor have officials said how she sustained those injuries. Chambers told police she left Elliana with her boyfriend for some time the previous day.

Chambers' boyfriend has not been charged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cedar lakebaby deathmother charged
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot in head in Bronzeville
Girl hit by foul ball at Cubs game had skull fracture: Lawyer
Pedestrian killed in alleged hit-and-run on Lake Shore Drive ID'd
Brendt Christensen offered to locate body of Chinese scholar: Lawyers
What Illinois' Tobacco 21 bill means for in-betweeners
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms could bring hail, gusty winds Wednesday
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
Show More
3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman plead not guilty
Newly-trained paramedic performs CPR to save girl, 5, at Rainbow Beach
VIDEO: Woman allegedly tried to kidnap kids at airport
Eric Trump claims waitress spit on him at The Aviary cocktail bar
Airlines offering waivers, credits for flights to Dominican Republic
More TOP STORIES News