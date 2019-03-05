Mother injured in fatal Aurora townhouse fire released from hospital, surviving daughter out of ICU

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The mother of a 4-year-old girl who died in a townhouse fire in west suburban Aurora Friday has been released from the hospital, and her surviving daughter was moved out of ICU, a family member said.
According to an update posted by Sadie March's sister-in-law, she was released from the hospital Monday afternoon, and will continue physical therapy and burn care for her injuries sustained in the fire.
Five-month-old Jamie March was released from ICU but remains in the hospital, where doctors continue to monitor her vitals, physical therapy and overall care, wrote Alexis March on her GoFundMe campaign.
"The are no words to express how grateful we are for our communities all rallying behind our family. From the bottom of my heart - THANK YOU," she wrote.
A fire broke out in the Marches' townhouse in the 1800-block of Carnation Court around 1:57 p.m. Friday, the Aurora Fire Department said. Sadie and Jamie were able to escape the flames and ran out screaming for help. Two men working on a house nearby ran to try to assist them.
Four-year-old Ryan March died in the fire. An autopsy by the Kane County Coroner said she died of smoke inhalation.
Investigators believe the fire started in the first floor living room but have not yet determined what caused it.
