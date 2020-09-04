Mother Betty Price, who ran Englewood soup kitchen, dies after cancer battle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman known and loved for running a soup kitchen in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood has passed away.Mother Betty Price died Wednesday after a battle with cancer.Her daughter told ABC 7 Chicago they are still making final arrangements and working to keep the soup kitchen, called "Feed, Clothe and Help the Needy" up and running."I love feeding people, that's the gift the Lord gave me. I love feeding people," Price told ABC7 when she was interviewed in 2015.On the corner of 59th and Elizabeth, Feed, Clothe, and Help the Needy has helped dozens of people a day since the program began in 1988.