Community & Events

Mother Betty Price, who ran Englewood soup kitchen, dies after cancer battle

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman known and loved for running a soup kitchen in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood has passed away.

Mother Betty Price died Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

Her daughter told ABC 7 Chicago they are still making final arrangements and working to keep the soup kitchen, called "Feed, Clothe and Help the Needy" up and running.

"I love feeding people, that's the gift the Lord gave me. I love feeding people," Price told ABC7 when she was interviewed in 2015.

On the corner of 59th and Elizabeth, Feed, Clothe, and Help the Needy has helped dozens of people a day since the program began in 1988.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoenglewoodfoodobituary
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: Memorial service for Illinois COVID-19 victims
Manhunt for homicide suspect underway in south suburbs
Joe Biden speaks in Kenosha after meeting with Jacob Blake's family
Man charged in DuPage Co. home invasions cut off monitoring device: report
2 assault-style rifles turned into Antioch police morning after teen's Kenosha shooting
Volunteers wanted for next phase of COVID-19 vaccine trials
Latino communities urged to fill out census as deadline approaches
Show More
VIDEO: Cook Co. sheriff's police shoot man on Chicago's SW Side
Doctor returns to Chicago to become 1st Black Gift of Hope CEO
1 in custody after girl killed, brother critically injured in Auburn Gresham crash
Cubs are 1st MLB team committing to open stadium sportsbook
Arlington Park horse racing track reopens with restrictions
More TOP STORIES News