Mother booked in death of Trinity Love Jones, found in duffel bag on hiking trail in California

Jones' mother, Taquesta Graham, was extradited from Texas to Los Angeles last week and was initially being held on an unrelated warrant.
Now, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Graham has been booked for the murder of Trinity Love Jones. The case has been sent to the District Attorney's Office and charges are expected to be filed Wednesday.
Los Angeles County sheriff's officials announced the arrest of Graham's boyfriend Emiel Hunt last week. The 38-year-old was charged with one count of murder.
Hunt is accused of killing Trinity Love Jones on or around March 1, the DA's office said, citing the criminal complaint. The complaint also stated that Hunt was convicted of child abuse in San Diego County in 2005.
Hunt was arrested on March 9 after investigators found him sleeping in his vehicle, which was parked in a lot near San Diego International Airport, sheriff's investigators said.
Trinity Love Jones's body was found inside a duffel bag last week, dumped near an equestrian trail near Colima Road and Hacienda Boulevard in Hacienda Heights.
MORE: Hacienda Heights girl killed: Makeshift memorial growing on trail where body found
During the past week, Investigators learned Graham, Hunt and Trinity moved from a family member's home in Long Beach in May of 2018. During the past 10 months, the extended family had only seen or heard from the couple and Trinity just a few times, according to the press release. Investigators learned Hunt, Graham and Trinity were homeless just prior to her death and were residing in a Santa Fe Springs motel or in their vehicle.
Investigators previously believed the victim had been left at the location within 48 hours prior to the time of her body's discovery. Since then, additional information revealed that Trinity's body was actually left at the crime scene during the afternoon hours of March 1, the release stated.
Anyone with relevant information about this case, is urged to contact the sheriff's department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).