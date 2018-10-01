Mother charged with manslaughter after 1-year-old daughter dies in hot car

ORLANDO, Florida --
A Florida woman has been charged with negligent manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old daughter, who was left in a hot car all day.

Kit Noelle Pollard was found dead inside the SUV Friday at a Sanford gas station.

Seminole County jail records show 29-year-old Kailyn Pollard of Sorrento was held without bail Saturday.

According to an arrest report, Pollard forgot to take her daughter to daycare Friday morning and left her in the vehicle for seven hours as temperatures climbed above 90 degrees.

The mother drove to Olive Garden to pick up dinner and then stopped for gas when she realized her daughter was in the rear-facing car seat in the back, according to the arrest report.

The child was already dead when authorities arrived at the gas station, police said.

Jail records did not show whether Pollard had an attorney.

The girl was the second hot car death reported Friday in Florida. In a separate case, a 4-year-old boy died after being found alone in a locked car outside an Orange County school.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
