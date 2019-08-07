Pennsylvania mother charged in son's sippy cup death sentenced to prison

TULLYTOWN, Pennsylvania -- A Pennsylvania woman will serve up to 50 years in state prison for the death of her 2-year-old son.

Officials say 43-year-old Jennifer Clarey pleaded no contest Tuesday to third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to court documents, Clarey allegedly poisoned her son, Mazikeen Curtis, by putting Vicodin inside the boy's sippy cup, causing him to overdose.

Mazikeen's sippy cup was sent to a lab where tests revealed the presence of Vicodin on the sippy cup and in the contents of the sippy cup.

He was found dead in his Tullytown home on August 25, 2018.

"You were there to protect this child, and instead you were so reckless, so thoughtless, so selfish so as to take this child's life before he had the chance to experience all life has to offer," said Senior Judge Clyde W. Waite. "This cannot be accepted in a civilized society."
