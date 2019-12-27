Mother, child attempting to rescue dog rescued from pond in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A family was rescued by first responders in the far northern suburbs after they went into the water to save their dog.

Two children went into the water to save their dog, the Lake Zurich Fire Department said. One of the kids couldn't make it out, so their mother tried to help and ended up falling in too.

First responders were able to pull everyone from the pond safely, including the dog. Two people were transported to the hospital for evaluation and are expected to be OK.
