Mother could face charges after child abandoned

PHILADELPHIA -- Investigators with the Special Victims Unit are talking with the woman who they say left her toddler in Kensington Saturday morning.

Philadelphia police are still investigating the circumstances around why the child was left there, and have not said what charges the woman will face, if any.

They say the child is safe with family members.

Video of the young girl in a stroller drinking a bottle was posted by No Gun Zone Philadelphia, an anti-violence organization.

Police say the girl, around 18 months old, was found around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of E Street in Kensington.

Dayday Allen said he saw the girl on Saturday.

"The baby's sitting on E and Clearfield, in a stroller, by herself, no socks on, soaking wet, scars on her face and hands," Allen said.

Police say the toddler, who appeared to have abrasions on her face, was left with a stranger who called police after the child's mother didn't return.

EMBED More News Videos

Police: Mother found of child abandoned in Kensington. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on May 5, 2019.



She was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but police still didn't know her identity.

Police released the child's image on Saturday evening, and with the public's help, they were able to identify the girl and her mother.

Neighbors near E Street and Clearfield say they are still stunned by the whole ordeal.

"I didn't see nobody with her. I just saw her over there drinking a bottle, just looking around all sad. Heartbroken," said neighbor Taj Allen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniachild abandonedphilly newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News