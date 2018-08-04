A mother and daughter from South Barrington were killed in a crash in Hoffman Estates Friday night, police said.Hoffman Estates police and fire departments responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 72 and Beverly Road at about 9:35 p.m.An 82-year-old driver and her 50-year-old passenger were transported to hospitals where they later died. The victims are a mother and daughter from South Barrington, police said. Authorities have not released their identities.The 48-year-old driver of the second vehicle was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.The crash remains under investigation by the Major Case Assistance Team STAR reconstruction unit.