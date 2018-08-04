Mother, daughter from South Barrington killed in Hoffman Estates crash

A mother and daughter from South Barrington were killed in a crash in Hoffman Estates Friday night, police said.

Hoffman Estates police and fire departments responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 72 and Beverly Road at about 9:35 p.m.

An 82-year-old driver and her 50-year-old passenger were transported to hospitals where they later died. The victims are a mother and daughter from South Barrington, police said. Authorities have not released their identities.

The 48-year-old driver of the second vehicle was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Major Case Assistance Team STAR reconstruction unit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiescrashSouth BarringtonHoffman Estates
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lollapalooza 2018: Hot weather could prove dangerous for festival goers
Woman sexually assaulted in Loop
Donald Trump insults LeBron James' intelligence: 'I like Mike'
Postal worker reunites with teen he saved from sex trafficking
Brian Urlacher to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday
Des Plaines priest injured in Aeromexico plane crash returns home
Frustration builds as police stay mum on Mollie Tibbetts case
Man, 66, shot in East Garfield Park carjacking
Show More
Body recovered from Chicago River near South Loop
Saturday marks first-ever Barack Obama Day in Illinois
Cook County to issue $19.5M in property tax refunds
Indiana 8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
More News