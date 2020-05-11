Mother faces more charges in crash that killed 2 children in NC

DURHAM, N.C. -- A mother is facing new charges in connection with a crash that killed two of her children in North Carolina last month.
The crash happened on Saturday, April 25.
According to the State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Amanda Lynn Davis was driving north on SR-1415 in Durham when she went left of center off the road, to the left, and then struck a brick column and a tree.
The SUV then caught on fire.
Her two children who were in the car with her -- 5-year-old Ayden Ramirez and 7-year-old Ronnie Ramirez Jr. -- did not survive.
Davis was charged with DWI and careless and reckless driving right after the crash.
Over the weekend, two counts of felony death by vehicle were added.
Ronnie Ramirez Sr., the father of the children, was in Houston when he learned Ayden and RJ died in a crash with their mother behind the wheel.
Ramirez said Davis suffers from bipolar disorder and often drove while under the influence of her medication, something he says he discouraged her from doing.
"I told her even then, 'hey you shouldn't have been driving,' and then she go back out and wreck. That's not the only car she's wrecked. She's wrecked a lot of my vehicles."
RJ, who had autism, had just celebrated his 7th birthday three weeks ago.
"He was the best son in the world, man," Ramirez said. "He was so polite and so gentle. My Ayden, God almighty, she was would turn your head just with a smile. She was shy."
As for Davis, despite her troubled past, Ramirez said he feels it was just a terrible accident.
"I know she did not mean for this to happen," he said. "I know she didn't. God almighty, why? Why?"
