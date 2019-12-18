Mother, 11-month-old reported missing from West Humboldt Park: police

Valisia Lee (left) and Valisia Jefferson (right) | Chicago police

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are asking for help locating an 11-month-old girl and her mother who have been reported missing from West Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Valisia Lee was last seen Dec. 9 with her mother, Valisia Jefferson, in the 900 block of North Kedvale Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Lee is 24 inches tall and weighs 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She may be in need of medical attention.

Valisia Lee was last seen Dec. 9 with her mother, Valisia Jefferson, in the 900 block of North Kedvale Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.



Jefferson, 27, is 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

She is known to frequent the area near Cicero Avenue and Madison Street, police said.

Valisia Jefferson was last seen with her daughter Valisia Lee on Dec. 9, in the 900 block of North Kedvale Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.



Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohumboldt parkmissing childrenmissing person
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City Council could vote to delay Chicago marijuana sales Wednesday
Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote
Black student athlete taunted with monkey noises at game, parents say
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
Driver hits CPD car in Jefferson Park, possibly alcohol-related: police
Mega Millions Results: Numbers drawn; Ohio winner get $372M jackpot
ATM stolen from NW Side barber shop
Show More
Woman struck by stray bullet during West Englewood drive-by released from hospital
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, very cold with bitter wind chills Wednesday
Woman tried to lure boy, 11, on SW Side: police
Kim Foxx says progressive prosecution could result in safer neighborhoods
How to protect your packages from being stolen
More TOP STORIES News