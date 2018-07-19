A woman was shot and killed early Thursday morning as she walked into her home on Chicago's South Side.Relatives identified the victim as Lashonna Howard, a 27-year-old mother of two young girls.They said she was walking into her apartment building in the 5600-block of South Michigan Avenue in the city's Washington Park neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. when someone fired several shots from the sidewalk.Howard was shot in the head and leg. She was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.Police said they do not know if Howard was the intended target. Family members said they do not know who she was walking with at the time of the shooting.Area Central detectives are investigating.No one is in custody.