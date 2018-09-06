Mother of 2-year-old shot in the head, killed in Gary charged with neglect

Dashana Fowler

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
The mother of a toddler who was killed in Gary Tuesday has been charged.

Dashana Fowler, 22, faces one count of neglect for the shooting death of her daughter, Jayla Miller, 2. Jayla was shot in the head at a home near West 17th Avenue and Polk Street in Gary.

Fowler also faces three other counts of neglect for other children who were present at the time of Jayla's death. She is being held at the Gary Police Department.

Fowler's 39-year-old boyfriend was also home at the time of the shooting and is being held at the Lake County Jail. He has not been charged with a crime.
