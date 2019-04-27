Mother of 3 killed by stray bullet in Southwest Side cellphone store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is dead after being struck by a stray bullet inside a cell phone store on the city's Southwest Side Friday night police said.The woman was identified as 36-year-old Candice Dickerson.Her family says Dickerson worked as a Pharmacy Technician and was the mother of three boys.Chicago police said a woman was in a store in the 5900-block of South Kedzie Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Officials said she was standing at the counter, when a bullet came through the window and struck her in the back of the head.Officials said the woman was with two children, approximately 11 and 12 years old, at the time, though their relationship to the woman was not immediately clear."It's scary, now I'm like I can't believe that it happened to the lady," said Barbara Alvarez who was in the store just before the shooting. "I mean she was right there next to me on my right side, her kids were right there sitting by the window minding their business, my son was with me too."The victim was taken to Christ Hospital where she was pronounced dead.Police said witnesses saw two unknown males on the corner firing shots. One of those bullets was the one that went through the window and killed the woman. An ambulance in the area was also struck by gunfire, police said.The suspects fled on foot. No one is in custody. A Chicago police investigation is ongoing.