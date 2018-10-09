Mother of 4 killed after pickup truck rear-ends car she was pushing in Streamwood

A mother of four children was killed after the car she was pushing was rear-ended by a pickup truck Monday night in Streamwood, police said.

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
A mother of four was killed after the car she was pushing was rear-ended by a pickup truck Monday night in Streamwood, police said.

The crash happened on East Lake Street near South Park Avenue between a 1994 Oldsmobile sedan and a 2001 Toyota pickup truck at about 7:37 p.m., police said.

Police said the Oldsmobile was being pushed by a woman and her cousin when it was rear-ended by the Toyota and the woman was struck.

She was transported to St. Alexius Medical Center, where she later died. She has been identified as 29-year-old Aries Cobian from Glendale Heights.

The victim's father said his daughter was his sweetheart and a mother of four children ages 9, 7, 3 and 6 months. Her friend, Rhaven Becker, said Cobian was pregnant.

"She was scared at first, but she all kept saying is that it was meant to be, you know, she was 12 weeks," Becker said.

No other injuries were reported. Streamwood police are investigating the crash and no citations have been issued as of Tuesday morning.
