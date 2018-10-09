A woman who was a mother of four children was killed after the car she was pushing was rear-ended by a pickup truck Monday night in Streamwood, police said.The crash happened on east Lake Street near South Park Avenue between a 1994 Oldsmobile sedan and a 2001 Toyota pickup truck at about 7:37 p.m., police said.Police said the Oldsmobile was being pushed by two pedestrians when it was rear-ended by the Toyota. One of the people pushing the Oldsmobile was hit in the process.She was transported to St. Alexius Medical Center, where she later died. She has been identified as 29-year-old Aries Cobian from Glendale Heights.The victim's father said his daughter was his sweetheart and a mother of four children ages 9, 7, 3 and 6 months old. Her friend, Rhaven Becker, said Cobian was pregnant.No other injuries were reported. Streamwood police are investigating the crash and no citations have been issued as of Tuesday morning.