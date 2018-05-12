Mother of boy, 12, who died after collapsing at Northlake school speaks

EMBED </>More Videos

Joshua Acosta, 12, was sitting in a classroom at Northlake Middle School when he passed out and later died. (WLS)

By
NORTHLAKE, Ill. (WLS) --
The mother of a 12-year-old boy who collapsed while in class at Northlake Middle School and suddenly died still had questions on Saturday about her son's death

Joshua Acosta was sitting in a reading classroom Friday afternoon when he passed out and later died at Melrose Park's Gottlieb Memorial Hospital. Autopsy results are pending.

"I'm not going to see my son anymore. That's all I know," said mother Wendy Acosta.

On Saturday, a memorial took shape on the steps of the school, where a steady stream of mourners paid their respects.

Nothing seemed out of the ordinary as Joshua Acosta, the oldest of five children, got ready for school, his mother said.

"He looked at me straight in my eyes and said, 'Bye, Mom.' And I said, 'Bye, baby.' And that was it," Wendy Acosta said.

District officials issued a statement, expressing sorrow at Joshua's unexpected death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathdeath investigationschoolNorthlake
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Death of boy, 12, at Northlake school under investigation
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News