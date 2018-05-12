Mother of boy, 12, who died after collapsing at Northlake school speaks

The mother of a 12-year-old boy who collapsed while in class at Northlake Middle School and suddenly died still had questions on Saturday about her son's deathJoshua Acosta was sitting in a reading classroom Friday afternoon when he passed out and later died at Melrose Park's Gottlieb Memorial Hospital. Autopsy results are pending."I'm not going to see my son anymore. That's all I know," said mother Wendy Acosta.On Saturday, a memorial took shape on the steps of the school, where a steady stream of mourners paid their respects.Nothing seemed out of the ordinary as Joshua Acosta, the oldest of five children, got ready for school, his mother said."He looked at me straight in my eyes and said, 'Bye, Mom.' And I said, 'Bye, baby.' And that was it," Wendy Acosta said.District officials issued a statement, expressing sorrow at Joshua's unexpected death.