Mother of college student shot on West Side calls for ceasefire

CHICAGO (WLS) --While her daughter Imani Williams recovers from a gunshot wound at Stroger Hospital, LaShawn Allen made an emotional plea for a cease fire on Mother's Day Weekend.
"Let's stop the killing even for a couple days for Imani Williams. Let's just put the guns down, let's just have some peace in the City of Chicago," said Allen
Williams, 19, was shot while visiting friends on the city's West Side a week ago.
"No mother ever wants to wake up hearing that their daughter has been shot," Allen said.
Williams was raised in the western suburbs. Her parents say they warned their daughter about dangerous parts of the city.
Williams is a Freshman at The College of DuPage. Speaking from her hospital bed, she said she had never heard a gunshot before until she was shot.
"I thought it was fireworks because I'm not used to hearing any shooting and that kind of stuff," Williams said.
Williams said she was standing near the trunk of her car at the corner of Homan and Gladys when she heard three quick pops. She has no idea who fired the gun.
"I didn't quite realize I got shot until a couple seconds later 'cause I stood by my trunk in shock. I kinda crawled back to my car," said Williams
Shot in the abdomen, Williams is expected to recover. Her mother realizes how lucky she is.
"I'm going to have a nice Mother's Day because my daughter is alive and I celebrate her. A lot of mothers don't get this opportunity," Allen said.