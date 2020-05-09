Mother outraged over Chicago police actions during traffic stop in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mother says Chicago police officers pulled guns on her and her three children during a traffic stop in Humboldt Park.Jahaira Ruiz is speaking out Friday following the traffic stop that was caught on video.Ruiz told ABC7 that her family was frightened, and police wouldn't tell her why she was stopped."I hear my young children in the back, my 8 year old screaming, crying in fear. My 7 year old, 'They have a gun. They have a gun. They're going to shoot us. They have a gun. They're going to kill us,'" Ruiz said.The family was allowed to leave.Police said officers were responding to a call about three women pointing a gun.The Chicago Police Department released a statement, saying in part that "Following the initial call of a person with a gun, officers located a vehicle matching the description of the call. At the conclusion of the investigation, an investigatory stop report was submitted."