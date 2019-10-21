Mother stabbed while walking with child in Grant Woods in Ingleside, police say

INGLESIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a woman was stabbed while walking with her child on a trail in Grant Woods in Ingleside Monday afternoon.A spokesman for the Lake County Sheriff's Office said they received the call about the stabbing at about 4:30 p.m.Police said the woman and her child were walking along a trail when she was attacked and stabbed. The suspect then fled.The victim was able to get out of the woods and flag down help. She was taken to a local hospital with what the sheriff's office called "pretty serious injuries."Forest Preserve police are investigating the attack, with assistance from the Lake County Sheriff's Office. No one is currently in custody. No further information has been released.