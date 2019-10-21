Mother stabbed while walking with child in Grant Woods in Ingleside, police say

INGLESIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a woman was stabbed while walking with her child on a trail in Grant Woods in Ingleside Monday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Lake County Sheriff's Office said they received the call about the stabbing at about 4:30 p.m.

Police said the woman and her child were walking along a trail when she was attacked and stabbed. The suspect then fled.

The victim was able to get out of the woods and flag down help. She was taken to a local hospital with what the sheriff's office called "pretty serious injuries."

Forest Preserve police are investigating the attack, with assistance from the Lake County Sheriff's Office. No one is currently in custody. No further information has been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglesidecook county forest preserveswoman attackedstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Elizabeth Warren to rally with CTU Tuesday, CPS cancels classes for 4th day
Postal worker finds boy, 3, wandering in South Shore
Bishop Ford Freeway closed in both directions due to overturned tanker
The Clown Suit: Joey Lombardo's last words
Jury deliberating in trial of CPD officers accused of stealing drugs, cash
Teachers strike adds stress for high school students applying to college
Pedestrian struck, killed on inbound Dan Ryan near 83rd Street
Show More
Andersonville community takes stand against anti-trans stickers targeting bookstore
Camera battery explodes in bag while being loaded on flight at Midway
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, gusty wind
'Whites Only' message posted on UW-Madison building sign
$260M settlement reached ahead of 1st federal trial on opioid crisis
More TOP STORIES News