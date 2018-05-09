Mother sues school, suspect after daughter taken to Mexico by man, 45

ALLENTOWN, Pa. --
The mother of a Lehigh County teen who was taken away to Mexico by a married, 45-year-old man has filed a lawsuit.

Court documents say Kevin Esterly was able to get his name on the emergency contact list at Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School and signed the Allentown teen out of school 10 times over two months.

The girl's mother is suing both Esterly and the school.

Authorities say Esterly then ran away with the 16-year-old girl on March 5.



The pair were found 12 days later at a resort in Mexico.

Esterly is scheduled for a formal arraignment on June 7.
