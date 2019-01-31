Mother surrenders newborn twins at California fire station

EMBED </>More Videos

A young woman surrendered her newborn twins at a fire station in Hesperia under California's Safely Surrendered Baby Law, authorities said.

By ABC7.com staff
HESPERIA, Calif. --
A young woman surrendered her newborn twins at a fire station in Hesperia Monday evening under California's Safely Surrendered Baby Law, authorities said.

The mother, whose age was not disclosed, arrived at Fire Station 302 at 17288 Olive Street shortly after 8:30 p.m., according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

She told firefighters that "she had just given birth to twins and wanted to leave the newborns at the station under safe-surrender," the news release said.

"Prior to arriving at the fire station, both infants had been cared for, cleaned up and fed, and were in good medical condition," the Fire Department said. The babies were then transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

The mother declined medical attention, officials said. She was given information and instructions on how to reclaim the children if she chooses to do so, in accordance with the safe haven law.

The statute provides immunity from prosecution for mothers or persons in lawful custody of newborns who surrender those children to a designated "safe-surrender site" within 72 hours.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
babiesbabyparentingfirefightersu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Polar vortex brings record cold
What's open, closed during Chicago's deep freeze
Good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people in Chicago
Jussie Smollett's family releases statement on attack, pictures of possible persons of interest released
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Girl, 2, missing after mother found dead in Grand Crossing: police
Hell has frozen over
New Portillo's coming to Chicago
Cancer survivor meets stem-cell donor who saved her life
Show More
Disneyland: Man climbs off Space Mountain during ride, prompting closure
DA: HIV positive man arrested for prostitution
Inmate asked for slain officer's name before execution
More News