Happy Mother's Day weekend! Foxtrot offers last-minute gifts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mother's Day weekend is here, and it's not too late to buy a gift.
Foxtrot offers deliveries in Chicago within 60 minutes. The app offers goods from around the city, from local beers and wines to gifts and essentials.
Foxtrot has put together several Mother's Day gift packages to choose from, or you can shop the website and pick what you want.
If your mom does not live in Chicago, there are still gift options. However, 60-minute delivery is only offered in Chicago and Dallas.
