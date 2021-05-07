Pre- Mother's Day event celebrates local moms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mother's Day started early for Grandmother Beatrice Williams."I'm surprised by it," Williams said.The matriarch was among celebrated and honored Friday during this year's pre-Mother's Day event hosted by the Chicago Housing Authority."We know who takes care of our families and it's usually a mother, whether you call them mother or not. They are there to support our kids and make are families strong," said CHA CEO Tracey Scott.Roughly 200 current CHA residents attended the Friday afternoon gathering.I'm loving it because didn't have any plans for Mother's Day," said Brenda Stamps. "I was just going to stay at home. This is my celebration for Mother's Day.""I was so excited. I didn't know," added Arletta Deborah Pearson. "They called me [and] I was like, 'Wow, really?'"The event was held at the Charles Hayes Center with the support of the Daisie Foundation."Our goal is to make them smile from the inside out," said Daisie Foundation President Julie Hightower, "with gifts and love."The ladies were not only lavished with gifts but also words of encouragement and love from other supporters."I love flowers," said Miranda Morgan. "I got some cosmetic things.""It's so necessary to honor our moms," said Carla Dennis with ComEd. "We have one of the biggest and most important jobs."The mothers were also treated to a hearty home-cooked meal."We have turkey, dressing, mac and cheese, and collard green and cornbread on the side for them today," said Constance Sims-Kincaid with 5 Loaves Eatery.But for mom, Audrey Harper, the day of celebration is all about being a mother."The sun is shining and I feel wonderful," Harper said. "It's a blessing that we're here."