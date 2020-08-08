Mothers of children lost to gun violence hold rally at Daley Plaza

CHICAGO (WLS) -- United by their sorrow, mothers pleaded for the gun violence that claimed the lives of their children to end at a rally at Daley Plaza on Saturday.The group, Mothers United Against Justice, included Janet Cooksey. Her son Quintonio Legrier was shot and killed by Chicago police in December 2015."We're tired," Cooksey said. "We're tired, but I won't go away."U.S. Senator Dick Durbin also attended in support of funding violence prevention programs."What we find in the shooters and victims is 92 percent of them have been victims of violence or witnessed trauma in their lives that many of us have never seen, ever," Durbin said.Englewood neighborhood resident Ladonna Evans said she empathizes with the mothers, but says police are not always the enemy.Evans' son was killed in a drive-by shooting three years ago Sunday."We're here for justice for people who the police shoot, but where's our justice?" she said.Ladonna Neely wondered the same thing as she clung to a picture of her son Walter who was killed in 2014. His attackers were arrested and charged, but beat the case at trial."I know it's going to get better," she said.