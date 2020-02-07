Man on motorized scooter dies after being hit by 'highly intoxicated' driver, police say

South Gessner and VCD officers are at a fatal accident 5800 Bellaire. Adult male riding a mobility scooter was struck by a vehicle and deceased at the hospital. Driver of the vehicle is being investigated for signs of intoxication. 202 pic.twitter.com/wZGrEVsDj3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 7, 2020

HOUSTON -- A man on a motorized scooter died after he was hit by a driver investigators said was "highly intoxicated" in Texas.Police said the man riding the scooter was on the sidewalk when a driver in a Ford F-150 truck left the road, hitting several concrete pillars and a bus stop, before slamming into the man.The victim was transported to the hospital where he died.The truck finally stopped when it hit the corner of a gas station sign.The driver, identified as Carlos Lopez-Obispo, 57, was also taken to the hospital. Investigators said Lopez-Obispo was highly intoxicated and faces intoxication-related manslaughter charges.There have been multiple deadly driving under the influence crashes in the Houston area in the last week, including one that claimed the lives of a grandmother, mother and 3-month-old baby boy Wednesday.The victim on the motorized scooter is now the fifth person to die in a similar crash."We're almost 24 hours removed from one of the most horrific I've been to ... three people dying yesterday. This one is just as tragic. You know, it's somebody who was doing absolutely nothing wrong. Wasn't even on the road ... was in a crosswalk on the sidewalk. ... and this individual left the roadway, struck and drug him," said Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.