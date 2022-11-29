Woman dies after motorcycle hits pothole on Near South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A woman died after her motorcycle hit a pothole on the Near South Side Monday evening, according to Chicago police.

SEE ALSO | Metra Rock Island Line train hits car in Midlothian

The woman, 54, was driving west in the 2000 block of South Archer Avenue about 5 p.m. when she was thrown from the motorcycle and hit her head, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED | Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on Chatham sidewalk, police say

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)