Woman riding motorcycle dead after Greater Grand Crossing crash, driver arrested, police say

A woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood late Saturday, police said.

About 8:40 p.m., the woman, whose age wasn't immediately known, was heading north on her motorcycle in the 6900 block of South South Chicago Avenue when she was struck by a 26-year-old woman driving a dark-colored sedan, according to police.

Both women were traveling in the same direction at the time of the incident, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The other woman was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries and was placed into custody, police said. She was listed in good condition.

Citations were pending. Police were investigating the crash.

