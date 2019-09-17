Motorcyclist killed in Arlington Heights crash: police

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. -- An 36-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle and was killed Monday in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

The motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Dundee at Wilke Road about 3:20 p.m. when the bike began to wobble and left the roadway, Arlington Heights police said in a statement. The motorcycle stopped in the grassy shoulder on the north side of the road.

Paramedics took the man to Northwest Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Cook County medical examiner's office did not immediately release details about the death.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

