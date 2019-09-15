Motorcyclist killed in Lawndale crash on Chicago's West Side, police say

CHICAGO -- A 65-year-old man was killed Saturday in a vehicle crash in Lawndale on the West Side.At about 4 p.m., the man was riding a motorcycle westbound on 16th Street when he crashed into a Nissan in the 1600 block of South Kedvale Avenue, Chicago police said.He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet confirmed the man's death.CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.