Arts & Entertainment

Moulin Rouge coming to Chicago in February

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Moulin Rouge coming to Chicago in February

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Moulin Rouge is coming to Chicago this theatre season to kick off its North American tour in February.

Chicago native Courtney Reed is playing Satine in the production. She spoke with ABC7 Chicago about what is new in the show and what it is like to be back on stage in her hometown.

Reed is best known for originating the role of "Princess Jasmine" in Disney's Aladdin, for which she received a Grammy Nomination. She was last seen in Lauren Yee's award-winning play Cambodian Rock Band at The Signature Theatre. She also had the honor of being a part of the closing company of the Tony Award-Winning Musical In The Heights, in which she played "Carla."

The show opens February 26 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

For more information and tickets, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttheaterbroadway in chicago
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Foxx: Lightfoot comments on shooting case 'wrong'
North Side shootout kills teen, ends in crash: CPD
Lincoln Park apartment fire now being investigated as arson
Brian Laundrie's sister pleads for him to surrender to police
7 Amtrak derailment victims file suit
River North shooting: Man shot in 1 of 2 armed robberies downtown
MI man in custody in connection with suspicious vehicle near SCOTUS
Show More
CPS to update COVID quarantine protocols
Chicago businesses cited as state, city mask mandates continue
Powerball ticket worth $699.8 million sold in California
Bridge between US, Canada shut down for hours after explosives found
CPD officer fatally shoots man while responding to domestic call
More TOP STORIES News