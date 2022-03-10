Arts & Entertainment

'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' coming to Nederlander Theatre next week

By and Marsha Jordan
EMBED <>More Videos

'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' coming to Nederlander Theatre next week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" will open at the Nederlander Theatre in Chicago's Loop next week.

The wild and wondrous show tells a daring, decadent tale about a group of artists fighting to save their theater and put on their show, all on a sprawling and vivid set.


"It's an excess, but also has tenderness and subtleties to it, and also the music because it's from so many eras, helped with building the movement because of the nostalgia you get from the music as well," said choreographer Sonya Tayeh. "People underestimate what the body can say without the voice sometimes."

Producer Bill Samaschke is a Chicago native who grew up dreaming of musicals.

"It's a show about a group of artists, fighting to save their theater and put their show on, and so in this moment we're coming out of a time when all of that had been taken away from us, I think they'll go on that journey and see that art and love and truth and beauty and freedom all kind of survive in the end," he said.


Star Courtney Reed is also local, launching her career at the Elgin Children's Theater.

"Here I am back in Chicago, back in my hometown where all of my family can come and see me, and it feels very surreal and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world, I really do," she said.

The curtain goes up for all the music and all the magic on March 19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagolooptheatermusicalbroadway in chicago
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 charged in security guard's shooting death: Chicago police
Student loans could be canceled for 100K under new rules
See Chicago's 8 'most endangered' buildings
4 killed in Harvey after car hits freight train: officials
MLB cancels more games as gap narrows in bargaining
CPS CEO: Schools with low vaccination rates should keep masks on
City adds unarmed security guards, ups police presence for CTA
Show More
How to find cheap flights as fuel prices spike
Mike Madigan Illinois: Former speaker pleads not guilty
Local Ukrainians speak with Kyiv friends: 'This is their motherland'
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber
IL reports 1,634 new COVID cases, 32 deaths
More TOP STORIES News