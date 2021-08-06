hit and run

Woman, 22, charged in Mount Prospect hit-and-run crash that sent man in wheelchair to ICU

Mount Prospect police said woman involved in Elmhurst Road crash
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Man in wheelchair in ICU after Mount Prospect hit-and-run: family

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- A 22-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a Mount Prospect hit-and-run crash that sent a 54-year-old man in a wheelchair to the ICU, police said Friday.

Jasmine K. Nelson has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, aggravated use of an electronic communication device involved in a motor vehicle accident that results in great bodily harm, speeding more than 35 mph over the limit and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, Mount Prospect police said.

She's accused of crashing into Marc Giolli, who was on his way home to go for a walk with his elderly father the afternoon of June 2.

SEE MORE: Mount Prospect hit-and-run driver strikes person crossing street in wheelchair, police say
Witnesses told investigators that someone driving a black Chevrolet hit a person in a wheelchair who was crossing the street.



Giolli, who has spina bifida and is paraplegic, uses a wheelchair. He was trying to cross the 1300-block of Elmhurst Road, going to see his dad, when a dark-colored Chevrolet hit him and didn't stop.

"His arms are just full of road rash. A gash on his head, I guess he hit the windshield, " his sister Mary Tyler said at the time.

Giolli was left with a broken pelvis and ribs, shattered knee, a punctured lung and a deep head wound with internal brain bleeding. Bystanders stepped in to help, guiding traffic around the badly injured man.

RELATED: Man in wheelchair critically hurt in Mount Prospect hit-and-run hospitalized in ICU, sister says

"He was breathing, but he wasn't moving so, my roommate kept directing traffic and that's all we could do," said witness Bobby Hansford.

Tyler said her brother and their father are close. They live together and take care of each other.

"(I'm) so glad someone was there. I mean, I was a block away and didn't know what was going on. I could have been there in a minute," Tyler said.

Nelson turned herself in to police Thursday and is due in bond court Friday, officials said.

