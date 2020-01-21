Pets & Animals

Mountain lion euthanized after attacking boy, 3, in Orange County park: officials

LAKE FOREST, Calif. -- A mountain lion that attacked a 3-year-old boy at Whiting Ranch park in Trabuco Canyon was found and euthanized, officials say.

The boy was attacked at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Trabuco Canyon and then was rushed to a local hospital, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The attack was reported at 4:17 p.m.

Officials say a family of six was walking in the park when the mountain lion attacked and grabbed the child by the neck. The family's father threw a backpack at the animal and it let the boy go and instead grabbed the bag and jumped into a tree.



Law enforcement responded and found the animal in the tree. Because of what was considered a threat to public safety, the animal was killed.

The child is in stable condition.

During the search, sheriff's department deputies had evacuated the park with assistance from a helicopter.
