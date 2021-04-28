Creek Fire

Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire

By Tim Sarquis, Brandon Johansen, Ricky Courtney, Brandon Ridge and Martin Ortiz
Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire (Full Trailer)

FRESNO Calif. -- Labor Day weekend 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a small wildfire ignites in Central California's Sierra National Forest. Initially thought to be of no concern, the flames quickly spread and became the largest single wildfire in California's recorded history, destroying everything in its path and displacing thousands of families for weeks.

ABC Localish Studios presents an ABC30 original documentary, Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire, a comprehensive look at one of the state's most significant natural disasters and how a community is coming together to build from the ashes.

The documentary includes captivating first-hand experiences from volunteer firefighters who fought to keep the fire at bay, the Army National Guard pilots who risked their lives saving hundreds of people trapped by the flames, the Fresno County Sheriff's deputies who aided in the evacuation, and local families who are still struggling to rebuild their community.

Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire is written, directed and produced by Tim Sarquis and Brandon Johansen. The executive producers are Ricky Courtney, Brandon Ridge and Martin Ortiz.
