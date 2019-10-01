Construction worker critical after being pinned under forklift at Museum of Science and Industry: police

CHICAGO -- A construction worker was critically injured Monday night after being pinned under a forklift at the Museum of Science and Industry in Hyde Park.

The worker, a 52-year-old man, fell into a hole at the museum, 5700 S. Cornell Dr., around approximately 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

A forklift then fell in on top of him, injuring his left arm and trapping him in the hole.

The man was removed from the hole by Chicago Fire Department rescue crews, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Museum officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

Further details were not immediately available.

