Mt. Prospect officer injured while blocking lanes from other crash

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- A Mount Prospect police officer has been released from the hospital after a driver slammed into his police SUV Sunday morning.

Around 6:50 a.m., the fully marked with activated lights MPPD SUV was blocking the eastbound lanes in the 1700-block of Algonquin Road when another vehicle crashed into the SUV, injuring the officer.

Police were blocking lanes because of an earlier crash.

A 72-year-old driver told police he could not see the officer because of the sun.

That driver was not hurt but he did receive a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
