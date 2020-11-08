Mt. Prospect officer injured while blocking lanes from other crash

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- A Mount Prospect police officer has been released from the hospital after a driver slammed into his police SUV Sunday morning.Around 6:50 a.m., the fully marked with activated lights MPPD SUV was blocking the eastbound lanes in the 1700-block of Algonquin Road when another vehicle crashed into the SUV, injuring the officer.Police were blocking lanes because of an earlier crash.A 72-year-old driver told police he could not see the officer because of the sun.That driver was not hurt but he did receive a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.