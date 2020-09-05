Multiple boats in distress during 'boat parade' in support of Pres. Trump

AUSTIN, Texas -- Authorities in Texas confirmed to ABC News they are responding to "multiple distress calls" and "a few boats have sunk" where a "boat parade" in support of President Donald Trump was being held Saturday afternoon.

The incidents were reported at Lake Travis in Travis County, home of the state capital Austin.



Videos posted to social media show hundreds of boats donning Trump flags idling in the Lake Travis water and helicopters floating above.

More than 8,000 responded to a Facebook event titled, "Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade," asking participants to decorate "boats in patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as she can handle."

"For safety reasons, we do request that slower vessels remain in the back of the line up," the event description reads, in part.

Travis County Sheriff has not confirmed further details.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasboatspresident donald trumpboat accident
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police shoot, kill man reportedly armed with butcher knife in Garfield Ridge
Car rolls over onto Lakefront Trail in Lakeview
Illinois COVID-19: 2,806 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths
Family of 13-year-old Chicago gun violence victim calls for change
13 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
9 fraternities, sororities under quarantine at UW-Madison
Show More
MO militia members illegally traveled to see Trump's Kenosha visit: authorities
IL billionaires fight over proposed graduated income tax
Rochester activists insist on policing changes after Daniel Prude death
Man, 19, charged in attempted South Chicago carjacking of off-duty cop
IU coronavirus: University halts all voluntary workouts
More TOP STORIES News