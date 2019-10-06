Multiple injured after series of explosions rock Oktoberfest in California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California -- Authorities say multiple injuries were reported after a series of utility pole explosions Saturday night at the Old World Village complex in Huntington Beach, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reports.Fire officials say among those who were injured were patrons of the shopping and dining complex and fire personnel, the newspaper reports.The Press-Telegram says the source of the explosions may have been an electrical transformer.While a heavy presence of fire and police personnel tended to the injured, hundreds of others attending an Oktoberfest event evacuated the area.