Multiple injuries after escalator malfunctions, moves too fast

Several injuries were reported after an escalator malfunctioned at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Several people were reportedly injured after an escalator malfunctioned at KFC Yum! Center as fans left the most crowded women's college basketball game this season.

Video posted on Twitter by Autry De Bluford shows fans speeding down the escalator at an accelerated pace as they left the game against UConn, eventually running into several other fans - some of whom had fallen - at the bottom.

The Yum! Center released a statement on the accident, saying that the incident caused several injuries to fans, but no serious injuries have been reported.

KFC Yum! Center said management is investigating the cause of the incident, and the escalator will be inspected by Kentucky's escalator inspector and serviced by both the venue's engineering team and escalator service provider.

"We regret this incident occurred and are doing all we can to ensure the escalator is working properly and safe for our guests before it is used at an upcoming event," the statement said.
