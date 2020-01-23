Multiple people shot in downtown Seattle, police say

SEATTLE, Wash. -- Multiple people have been shot in downtown Seattle on Wednesday, police say.

The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter that officers were investigating a shooting near a heavily trafficked area of downtown.

There are multiple victims and medics and detectives were responding to the scene, officials said. Police say the suspect fled and police were searching for him.

It's the third shooting in downtown Seattle in two days.

There is no word on the condition of the victims yet.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
seattlefatal shootingactive shootershooting
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow starts tonight, several inches possible by Saturday
District rejects teacher's claim maternity leave was denied due to summer birth
CPD used bogus search warrants to illegally enter homes, lawsuits claim
Micro apartments can create big opportunity in small spaces
Toddler, elderly man critically injured in Chatham fire
3 shot, 1 fatally, in West Garfield Park: CPD
Cook County to launch tax break program for families of fallen heroes
Show More
Medical marijuana applications spike following legalization
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments underway
Juice WRLD cause of death released by medical examiner
Coronavirus screenings at O'Hare begin, 14 passengers arriving from China cleared
Marni Yang's lawyers question former Bear Shaun Gayle's alibi in pregnant girlfriend's murder
More TOP STORIES News