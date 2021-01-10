police-involved shooting

U of C student, gunman killed in shooting spree between Chicago, Evanston: police

One woman was shot after taken hostage at an Evanston IHOP, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least four people have been shot, two killed after what police are calling a shooting spree that stretched from Chicago to Evanston Saturday.

A University of Chicago student is among the victims killed in the shooting spree, Chicago police said. Another victim was a woman who was shot after she was taken hostage at an IHOP in Evanston, according to Evanston police.

Evanston Police responded to a call about a man with a gun at an Evanston CVS store near Asbury and Howard. When they arrived, the suspect ran across the street to an IHOP, where he shot a woman he allegedly took hostage, according to Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook.

The man then led police on a chase eastbound on Howard, where they exchanged gunfire and the suspect was fatally wounded, officials said.

Officials also said they believe the man may have been involved in other incidents in Chicago on Saturday as well, including two women who were shot in Chicago's East Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:40 p.m., a person entered the vestibule of an apartment building in the 4900 block of South East End Avenue and asked to use a phone before firing shots in the direction of the women, Chicago police said.

One woman was struck in the face and the other was struck in the chest, police said.

The woman who was struck in the chest was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. The other woman was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

The woman taken hostage was critically wounded, police say.

The U of C student was shot and killed in a parking garage of the Regent Park apartment complex in the 5000 block of S. East End Avenue, according to police and school officials.

The University was notified just after 5 p.m. that a student had been discovered in a car with a gunshot wound, officials said in a statement to the univeristy's community.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the victims or suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
